Crane Collapses at Sioux Falls Construction Site

No one was injured when a crane collapsed early this morning (Tuesday) at a downtown Sioux Falls construction site.

Sioux Falls Business is reporting the 200-foot crane toppled over at about 7:30 AM on the north end of the site of the Steel District. According to Lloyd Companies, the project developer, the incident occured as the crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction as part of the multi-use development.

Lloyd and local authorities are investigating the accident.

Get our free mobile app

When completed in 2024, the Steel District will feature retail, residential, and hotel space on the site that once housed Sioux Steel, just south of the falls on the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

CHECK IT OUT: How To Unlock Your iPhone With Your Voice