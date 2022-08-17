One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls
Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18).
The work is all part of a project that will reconstruct and widen Arrowhead Parkway from East 10th Street to the Willow Run Golf Course entrance, and also reconstruct, widen, and realign Six Mile Road to cross Arrowhead Parkway at a safer angle.
Improvements include a new water main, sanitary sewer, storm drainage, street lights, traffic signals, curb and gutter, and concrete surfacing.
The entire project is expected to be completed in November of 2023.
Meanwhile, the City of Sioux Falls has announced North Wayland Avenue is now closed to traffic from Fifth Street to Sixth Street to allow crews to reconstruct the roadway and install underground utilities.
Work for this phase of the project is anticipated to be completed within one month.
