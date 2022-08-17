One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls

Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18).

The work is all part of a project that will reconstruct and widen Arrowhead Parkway from East 10th Street to the Willow Run Golf Course entrance, and also reconstruct, widen, and realign Six Mile Road to cross Arrowhead Parkway at a safer angle.

Get our free mobile app

Improvements include a new water main, sanitary sewer, storm drainage, street lights, traffic signals, curb and gutter, and concrete surfacing.

The entire project is expected to be completed in November of 2023.

Wayland Avenue Construction Google Maps loading...

Meanwhile, the City of Sioux Falls has announced North Wayland Avenue is now closed to traffic from Fifth Street to Sixth Street to allow crews to reconstruct the roadway and install underground utilities.

Work for this phase of the project is anticipated to be completed within one month.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America