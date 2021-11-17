Does South Dakota Need To Lose Weight?

There is always one New Year's resolution that everyone wants to accomplish in the new year, losing weight.

The year 2020 made losing weight for a lot of people difficult since most fitness centers were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 was everyone's comeback year in the gym. However, being overweight or obese is still a major problem in America that's slowly becoming the new normal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released new data that shows "more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese." Despite this unfortunate news, "rates are lower for children and adolescents." However, even these numbers have risen drastically in the past few decades.

Our friends at WalletHub recently determined the most overweight and obese states in the country based on the data from the CDC. Historically, Mississippi has held the title for being the most overweight and obese state in the country. Well here's the good news for them, Mississippi is no longer at the top of this list.

WalletHub's new "2021's Most Overweight & Obese States in America" list indicates that the state of West Virginia now holds the top position.

The new list of the top ten most overweight & obese states in America includes:

West Virginia Mississippi Arkansas Kentucky Alabama Tennessee Delaware Louisiana South Carolina Oklahoma

As for South Dakota, the state ranks at number 33 on WalletHub's list. That's really awesome! South Dakota’s neighbor, the state of Iowa is actually number 16 on WalletHub's list for the most overweight & obese states in America.

South Dakota is also one of the top states that has the lowest percentages of adults with Type 2 Diabetes and high cholesterol.

Keep working hard in the gym and eating healthy, South Dakota! It's paying off!

