Opening Day For Anthropologie At The Empire Mall

Today is the big day! Anthropologie at The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is open today (November 17)!

Anthropologie is one of many new retailers to come to the Empire Mall.

In a press release from James Payer II, Director of Marketing and Business Development for The Emire Mall, Anthropologie is described as, "...an American clothing retailer whose product offering consists of women’s high-end apparel, accessories, intimates, home furniture, décor, beauty, and gifts. Anthropologie has something for everyone; their clothing collection features boho-chic attire, elegant formal wear, minimalistic clothing and modern athleisure. In their home collection, they offer an extensive variety of modern fixtures, wall décor, uniquely crafted furniture, rugs and more."

In honor of the big day, Anthropologie is really pulling out all the stops. There will an opening day complimentary coffee bar and free bouquets of flowers for shoppers while supplies last.

But wait, there is more. There will also be a watercolor artist at Anthropologie today doing special paintings for guests.

Anthropologie is located next to Coach and across from Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters.

This announcement comes just after new retailer BoxLunch had their Grand Opening and Selfie Wrld Sioux Falls announced they were closing.

