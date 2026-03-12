One of most exciting sports out there is heading back to Sioux Falls next month!

The PBR Unleash the Beast Tour is on its way back to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in the middle of April.

Don't miss the exciting action that promises to be a wild ride for longtime and new fans alike!

Here's more on the PBR and its history:

Headquartered in Pueblo, Colo., PBR was founded in 1992 by a group of 20 visionary bull riders who broke away from the traditional rodeo scene, seeking mainstream attention, new riches and a livelihood for future generations of cowboys for the most popular discipline in rodeo, bull riding. “We wanted to create a better product for the fans, so that when they tuned in they were seeing the best of the best every time,” said PBR co-founder and nine-time World Champion Ty Murray. “Those expectations have been exceeded immensely, and the fact that this sport continues to grow is a gratifying notion, one that supports all the hard work and dedication of every member of the PBR.” “This is the only sport in the world that I can take anyone to see, whether they know anything about it or not, and I guarantee you that they won’t be able to take their eyes off of it,” Murray said.

This year, the event will run over three days at the Denny Sanford Premier Center here in Sioux Falls. The dates for this year's stop in Sioux Falls are April 10th through 12th, and you can grab your tickets here!

Experience the electrifying adrenaline rush of PBR! This is your chance to witness world-class athletes going head-to-head with powerful bucking bulls in the Queen City!

Don't miss out on this unique event as it makes its way to Sioux Falls in April!

Source: PBR.com and Ticketmaster.com