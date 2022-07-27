Raise ’em Rank Bull Riding to Canton, South Dakota
The bulls are coming to Canton, South Dakota! See the Bulls and Riders and all the wild and western fun, Saturday, July 30th at the Gate City Event Center. [47947 W 5th Street Canton, South Dakota.
Gates open at 4:00 PM with Bull Riding Starting at 6:00 PM.
Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 9-12, and 8 and under free.
Put it on your calendar and check it out! The Raise 'em Rank Gate City Shootout in Canton, South Dakota.
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.