ESPN to Feature NFL, Packer Hall of Famer in New Documentary

Behind the scenes and in-depth sports documentaries are hard to beat. ESPN now apparently has plans to chronicle the life and career of one of the best to ever do it in an upcoming project.

Per an article at Sports Business Journal, a new 30 for 30 project is in the works that will feature NFL and Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer Reggie White.

Known as the 'Minister of Defense' during his time in the NFL, White will be the focal point of the 30 for 30 titled "The Minister of Defense."

Fans of the Eagles, Packers, Panthers and NFL as a whole will be waiting patiently for the documentary to release:

The late Pro Football HOFer Reggie White will be the subject of ESPN’s next “30-for-30” documentary. ESPN Films currently is producing “The Minister of Defense,” which still does not have an air date. The doc will use footage from a 2004 interview that was filmed two months before his death at the age of 43. The film endeavors to tell White’s story as a dominant defensive lineman alongside his spiritual journey, as an ordained evangelical minister. The documentary features interviews with former players and White’s son Jeremy. NFL Films’ Ken Rodgers and Courtland Bragg are directing the documentary.

White was one of the best defenders in NFL history, finishing his career with 198 sacks, 1,111 tackles and 13 Pro Bowl appearances. White won the Super Bowl with Packers following the 1996 season.

After beginning his career with the Eagles, White joined the Packers as the biggest free agent signing in NFL history at the time in 1993. White played until the age of 39, when he finished his career by playing a single season with the Carolina Panthers.

Source: Sports Business Journal and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

