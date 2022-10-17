Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls

Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great slice of apple pie can get anyone excited for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side.

Residents of the Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when trying amazing types of pies, especially apple pie. Whether you're traveling in the Sioux Falls area or journeying towards Rapid City, you certainly won’t have any difficulty finding a slice of apple pie.

Yelp reviews, Eat This, Not That, and Best Things South Dakota helped determine the top apple pies right here in Sioux Falls and throughout South Dakota. For instance, the next time you're visiting Custer, you might just see a purple house along the road. If you stop by this particular house, you’ll smell and ultimately find a sweet surprise.

After multiple top reviews, Bobkat's Purple Pie Place has the best apple pie in the state of South Dakota. The best part about this pie? The scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side, yum!

Bobkat's Purple Pie Place can be a bit of a drive so there are many other great places throughout the Sioux Empire that offer delicious apple pie! These are the top establishments for great apple pie in the Sioux Falls area thanks to top reviews from Yelp.

Best Apple Pies in South Dakota