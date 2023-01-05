Former Viking Great Jared Allen Named 2023 Hall of Fame Finalist

The finalists for the 2023 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame have been announced.

One of the finalists is longtime Viking pass rusher Jared Allen. Allen had a notable career spanning a total of 12 seasons, and is being rewarded with a long look from Canton.

Allen is one of 15 modern era finalists, and there are another four senior finalists.

Here is the complete list from NFL.com:

Jared Allen, DE – 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Willie Anderson, OT -- 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Ronde Barber, DB – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dwight Freeney, DE -- 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Detroit Lions, 2017 Seattle Seahawks

Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR -- 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks

Torry Holt, WR -- 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Andre Johnson, WR -- 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

Albert Lewis, CB -- 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-1998 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders

Darrelle Revis, CB -- 2007-2012/2015-16 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 New England Patriots, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Thomas, LT -- 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns

Zach Thomas, LB -- 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

DeMarcus Ware, LB -- 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos

Reggie Wayne, WR -- 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Patrick Willis, LB -- 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

Darren Woodson, S -- 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

In addition to the modern-era finalists will be senior finalists Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley, and contributor/coach finalist Don Coryell.

It's good news for Vikings fans, who will anxiously be awaiting the announcement of the 2023 class, which will occur during the NFL Honors show on February 9th.

Allen finished his NFL career with 136 sacks and 32 forced fumbles. He played for the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears, and Panthers over the course of his career. His 85.5 career sacks during his time with the Vikings ranks 6th all-time in team history.

Sources: NFL.com and Pro Football Reference (Stats)