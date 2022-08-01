Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime.

That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.

If you live in Sioux Falls or are planning on moving to the city in the near future, take a look at this list of the most dangerous neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks.

There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest and most dangerous districts in the city.





Here are the 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in Sioux Falls, according to neighborhoodscout.com:

According to Neighborhood Scout, the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city are:

Whittier

North End West

West Sioux

Emerson West 12th St/Axtell Park

All Saints

Neighborhood Scout compiled these statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The website also goes into detail on the safest neighborhoods in the city of Sioux Falls as well. It also has information on demographics, real estate, and the best schools in each community in the state of South Dakota.

For a complete overview of where each Sioux Falls neighborhood rates in terms of safety, visit neighborhoodscout.com.

