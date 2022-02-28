Get our free mobile app

People Say They Hate These 7 Things About Sioux Falls the Most In the last few years, I've had the opportunity to live in another state after living in Sioux Falls for a decade. Then late last year I moved back to the SooFoo, and I am super happy to have returned.

Sioux Falls has just about everything I like. It's big enough to have lots of opportunities for work and recreation.

Being on the western edge of the 'Midwest' and the eastern edge of the 'Western Frontier' we've got a nice balance of the individualistic pioneer spirit and a strong urban 'We're in this together' attitude.

But, of course, not everything is perfect. People have complaints. On the social-network Reddit , people have even listed their complaints about Sioux Falls. Specifically, the things that hate about living here.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

12 Businesses That Would Do Great in Sioux Falls' Abandoned Gordmans Building For thirty years the people of Sioux Falls saw the sign for Gordmans off-price department store across the parking lot from the Empire Mall.

In September of 2020 , the store closed for its final time. Since then the building has sat empty, something that doesn't happen too often in Sioux Falls.

We were wondering what people in Sioux Falls would like to see take over the space. Some folks wanted their Gordmans back. It was a great place to find deals on clothing. But, all the Gordmans are gone, so that's a no-go.

And since we've gotten our Chick Fil A and Chipotle , the city is primed for another thing to line up for.



13 Times Sioux Falls Made it into a 'Jeopardy!' Question If the world was divided into Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune people, I would be down for Jeopardy! all the way. It's a lot more fun, it makes me feel smart because I can retain lots of trivia, and I am a horrible speller. So Wheel is out, no whammies.

Recently I discovered (I mean wasted a lot of time on) a website that is an archive of clues that have been on Jeopardy!.

While digging around the archive, I wanted to find out how often Sioux Falls came up in a question (Answer) on the show. Since 1990 Sioux Falls has been part of a question or an answer 13 times.

Source: j-archive.com

In the last few years, I've had the opportunity to live in another state after living in Sioux Falls for a decade. Then late last year I moved back to the SooFoo, and I am super happy to have returned.

Sioux Falls has just about everything I like. It's big enough to have lots of opportunities for work and recreation. Being on the western edge of the 'Midwest' and the eastern edge of the 'Western Frontier' it's got a nice balance of the individualistic pioneer spirit and a strong urban 'We're in this together' attitude.

But, of course not everything is perfect. People have complaints. On the social-network Reddit, people have even listed their complaints about Sioux Falls. Specifically, the things that hate about living here.

The top complaint seems to be the weather.

Yea, we sit just far enough north on the globe to enjoy the gift of artic air the Jet Stream brings down from Canada. The trade-off is that we get comparatively nice summers, not too hot or too humid. Especially compared to our southern friends in Nebraska.

The Smell

You know what I'm talking about. While our grandpa may say it's just 'The smell of money," it still can ruin a nice evening stroll on the bike trail. The scent of meat production has been a feature of life in Sioux Falls for over a century, so it's probably not going anywhere anytime soon.

Traffic

Like gas prices, traffic has been giving boring people the world over something to talk about for over a hundred years. I'm sure in the days of horses people would sit in the saloons and trade complaints about riders not signing their turns.

Lack of Expansive Mass Transit

The only thing I really envy when people talk about life in New York City or other cities is that they can walk most places they need to go and they have access to a mass transit system. Sioux Falls does have a city bus, so it's better than nothing, but a system that runs regularly 24 hours a day would be awesome. Imagine taking 'the train' to The Denny for a show, then back to the east side and not worry about parking.

Nightlife

Speaking of a 24-hour world. The only nightlife I'm really interested in is where are my 24-hour grocery stores? In my day (three years ago) you could easily shop at 11:00 PM. Not anymore, thanks to COVID (?) I don't know how that works, but whatever.

The main complaint about the lack of nightlife in SF seems to be about how it isn't 1998 and raves, bar bands, and cruising aren't things in 2022. Are there even local bands, anywhere anymore?

Expensive Housing

Welcome to 2022, that seems to be the story everywhere.

No IKEA, Whole Food, Trader Joe's, ECT...

I enjoy overpriced produce as much as the next wannabe hipster. But at this point we've gotten along without these places for this long, we probably don't really need them.