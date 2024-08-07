First Frost of 2024 for South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

While we continue to enjoy the final weeks of summer, splashing in the pool, water skiing, and picking fresh vegetables and flowers from the garden, the calendar ahead has an ill-spoken date targeted that will end all that.

Frost! When will the first frost set in?

If you're like me the summer months are most enjoyable for many reasons. Golfing, outdoor concerts, and gardening top my list. The heat, not so much but that is tolerable. And, we've had our share.

That little book, the one that predicts the future weather patterns, has some news that will extinguish those happy thoughts.

Farmer's Almanac Farmer's Almanac loading...

The Farmer's Almanac Knows

The 2024 edition of the Farmer's Almanac outlines the fall and winter weather and has dates for the first frost in our area.

First Frost In South Dakota

Sioux Falls - October 6

Rapid City - October 1

Aberdeen - September 24

Mitchell - September 30

Brookings - September 25

First Frost In Iowa

Rock Rapids - September 29

Spencer - September 28

Sioux City - October 1

Des Moines - October 14

Waterloo - October 4

First Frost in Minnesota

Luverne - September 29

Rochester - October 1

Mankato - October 2

Minneapolis - October 10

Duluth - October 5

Since 1818 the Farmer's Almanac has been a popular source for everything from long-range weather forecasts to gardening tips and articles on cooking and health. Many generations of farmers use the Farmer's Almanac as a calendar for planting and harvesting.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

LOOK: Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in South Dakota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker