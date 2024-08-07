First Frost of 2024 for South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
While we continue to enjoy the final weeks of summer, splashing in the pool, water skiing, and picking fresh vegetables and flowers from the garden, the calendar ahead has an ill-spoken date targeted that will end all that.
Frost! When will the first frost set in?
If you're like me the summer months are most enjoyable for many reasons. Golfing, outdoor concerts, and gardening top my list. The heat, not so much but that is tolerable. And, we've had our share.
That little book, the one that predicts the future weather patterns, has some news that will extinguish those happy thoughts.
The Farmer's Almanac Knows
The 2024 edition of the Farmer's Almanac outlines the fall and winter weather and has dates for the first frost in our area.
First Frost In South Dakota
Sioux Falls - October 6
Rapid City - October 1
Aberdeen - September 24
Mitchell - September 30
Brookings - September 25
First Frost In Iowa
Rock Rapids - September 29
Spencer - September 28
Sioux City - October 1
Des Moines - October 14
Waterloo - October 4
First Frost in Minnesota
Luverne - September 29
Rochester - October 1
Mankato - October 2
Minneapolis - October 10
Duluth - October 5
Since 1818 the Farmer's Almanac has been a popular source for everything from long-range weather forecasts to gardening tips and articles on cooking and health. Many generations of farmers use the Farmer's Almanac as a calendar for planting and harvesting.
