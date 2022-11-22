Longtime Viking Jared Allen Once Again Named PF HoF Semifinalist

The 28 semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame have been announced, with several familiar names once again making the cut, and 5 players making it for the first time.

The Class of 2023 will surely have to sift through some impressive resumes, as the 5 new players on this year's ballot all last played in 2017 and were some of the best players in recent memory.

The first-time finalists include cornerback Darrelle Revis, Defensive End Dwight Freeney, Offensive Tackle Joe Thomas, Linebacker James Harrison, and Offensive Lineman Jahri Evans.

Get our free mobile app

Longtime Minnesota Viking Defensive End Jared Allen also made the semifinalist list once again this season. Allen was a five-time Pro Bowler, 4x All-Pro defensive end during his long NFL career, and finished with 136 sacks while playing for four different franchises. Allen's longest tenure was spent in Minnesota for six seasons from 2008-2013.

The 28 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final voting process in January. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 9 during NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2022 NFL season, including Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.

Here is the complete list:

Fans will have to wait and see until January and beyond for the results of the trimming of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, that will be enshrined in Canton next August.

Sources: Pro Football Hall of Fame Twitter, ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference (Stats)