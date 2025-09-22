The first ever Sioux Falls Reptile Expo recently came to the Convention Center, and it's safe to say it was a BIG success.

The event is bigger and better than ever this time around, and will take place on Sunday, September 28th beginning at 10am!

Event organizers estimate anywhere between 50 and 100 vendor tables, along with twice the amount of space for the event as they had back in April.

Attendees can expect another family-friendly event, with facepainting, educational demonstrations, as well as other kids activities in store!

There will be plenty of great vendors on hand, including Andrew Adam, who is opening the Reptile Adventure Zoo in Sioux Falls this Fall. Here's a video of Adam previewing the expo and some of the fun critters you could run into:

The first ever Sioux Falls Reptile Expo back in early April drew an estimated 2,500 people to the Convention Center, and this go round is expected be even bigger!

Bring your friends and family, shop, learn, and have fun at this year's Sioux Falls Reptile Expo! Here are some more important details about the event:

Families are welcome to enjoy a fun, educational day with plenty of activities for kids, including crafts, photo ops with reptiles, animal touch stations, and conservation booths. Learn from expert breeders and herpetologists through interactive displays and seminars designed to help both beginners and seasoned keepers. Whether you’re a serious collector, a first-time reptile owner, or just curious about these fascinating creatures, the Sioux Falls Reptile Expo promises a unique, hands-on experience you won’t forget!

The event runs Sunday, September 28th from 10am - 4pm at the Convention Center, but VIP tickets can be purchased that allow for early entry at 9am!

Ticket prices are as follows:

VIP (Early entry 9am): $20

General Admission: $12

Youth (Ages 5-12): $5

Children Under 4: FREE

Here's the official ticketing link for the event!

Don't miss the opportunity to learn about all of the amazing reptiles on hand at the Sioux Falls Reptile Expo!

And don't forget to check out the Reptile Adventure Zoo coming soon to Sioux Falls this Fall. Once complete, the Zoo will be located off of Russell Street just West of Howard Wood Field! Follow the Zoo's official Facebook page for the latest updates!

Sources: Sioux Falls Reptile Expo, Reptile Adventure Zoo and Event Brite - Tickets

