LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?
The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store.
Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day on our daily commute. Take a look at the images below to see how one heavily traveled part of Sioux Falls has been transformed over the last ten years.
Above we see West Russell Street as it was in 2011.
And now the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance occupies the property at 1600 W. Russell St.
With a 180-degree turn and down the street a few hundred yards, can you pick out what is missing in this 2011 street shot?
And now the same image in 2022.