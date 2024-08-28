E-Sports Tournament is Coming to Sioux Falls in September

E-Sports are on the rise across the ranks of high school, college and professional sports.

That is also the case right here in the Sioux Empire, as next month will feature an e-sports tournament at the Convention Center.

Participants can compete in games such as Fortnite, Mario Kart, and Super Smash Bros. for cash prizes!

Here are some more details on the event from the official site:

Registration is now open for the event that will make its way to Sioux Falls on Saturday, September 21st at the Convention Center.

According to the site, there will be door prizes as well as cash awards given to the winners of each tournament on that day.

It's a one-of-a-kind event set to make its way to the 605 in September. Make sure to pre-register today to secure your spot at this year's SoDak Circuit!

Find the registration link and all the details you need at SoDakCircuit.com!

Source: SoDak Circuit

