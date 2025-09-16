After another thrilling week of action on the South Dakota High School football gridiron, we have a new set of rankings to break down.

There was no change among the top teams in any class this week, but some teams strengthened their share of first place votes.

One of those teams is the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots, who at 3-0 picked up another pair of first place votes this week.

Here's a look at this week's poll:

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (20) 3-0 120 1

2. Brandon Valley (5) 3-0 103 2

3. Jefferson 3-0 74 3

4. Harrisburg 2-1 42 5

5. O’Gorman 1-2 35 4

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 1.

Class 11AA

1. Yankton (25) 3-0 125 1

2. Huron 2-1 90 5

3. Sturgis 3-0 69 3

4. Pierre 2-1 50 4

5. Tea Area 2-1 30 2

Receiving votes: Brookings 8, Spearfish 2, Watertown 1.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (25) 3-0 125 1

2. Madison 3-0 94 3

3. Lennox 2-1 71 2

4. Dell Rapids 2-1 53 4

5. West Central 2-1 20 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 6, Tri-Valley 5, Canton 1.

Class 11B

1. Elk Point-Jefferson (19) 3-0 113 1

2. Wagner (2) 4-0 93 2

3. St. Thomas More (4) 3-0 88 3

4. Mobridge-Pollock 3-0 33 RV

5. Winner 2-2 22 4

Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 15, Clark/Willow Lake 6, Sioux Valley 5.

Class 9AA

1. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (20) 4-0 120 1

2. Hamlin (5) 4-0 100 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 3-1 69 3

4. Hill City 4-0 53 4

5. Parkston 3-1 27 RV

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 4, Hanson 2.

Class 9A

1. Wall (24) 4-0 124 1

2. Warner (1) 4-0 95 2

3. Alcester-Hudson 4-0 79 3

4. Platte-Geddes 4-0 41 4

5. Howard 3-1 30 5

Receiving votes: Centerville 5, Ipswich 1.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (21) 3-0 120 1

2. Avon (4) 4-0 98 2

3. St. Mary’s 4-0 82 3

4. Herreid/Selby Area 3-1 37 5

5. Faulkton Area 1-2 29 4

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lutheran 6, Canistota 2, Corsica-Stickney 1.

