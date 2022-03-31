From one dog OR cat to another their 'forever home' story is one of joy. For both them and their new family.

Their celebration is why we bring you Paws To Celebrate Saturday, April 2 at Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The Sioux Falls Humane Society is wagging its tail for this annual event to show off dozens of live and silent auction items that will raise money to support the care and treatment of the animals looking for forever homes.

As part of the sit-down-dinner evening, you can give the animals their second chance by purchasing a ticket to Paws To Celebrate at S F HUMANE SOCIETY DOT COM.

Doors open at 5:00 PM.

