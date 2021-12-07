You Don’t Have to Be a ‘Grouch’ at Sioux Falls ‘Grouchmas’!

How many sizes will your heart grow when you attend this First Annual "Grouchmas" at the Sanford Convention Center on Thursday, December 9.

You won't even recognize the Convention Center because it is being transformed into a whimsical version of a winter wonderland for this fantastic event that will benefit the Sioux Falls Community Foundation and ten other local charities!

You'll be a visitor to the city of Fallsville.

When you arrive, you'll be a visitor to the city of Fallsville. Each house in the town is a holiday creation of a local business, (as seen in these artist's renderings) like Weisser Distributing -

Courtesy Ryan McCarthy Sioux Falls Convention Center

Or Rosebbauer Fire Equipment -

Courtesy Ryan McCarthy/Sioux Falls Convention Center

Or Norberg Paints -

Courtesy Ryan McCarthy Sioux Falls Convention Center

Or Schulte Chevrolet

Courtesy Ryan McCarthy Sioux Falls Convention Center

Each house in the village will be decorated with a giant stocking filled with items for their chosen charity. During the live auction, people can bid on the stockings with the proceeds and the items in the stocking going to that non-profit.

This will be a lively evening with boisterous games, interactive activities, plus live music. The whole reason for this festive event is an opportunity for individuals and guests (over 21) to connect, give back to their community, and have a fun holiday experience.

Tickets are available online for $55 per person or $550 for a table of ten. This includes a free drink and appetizers galore! All this holiday merriment gets underway at the Denny starting at 6:30 PM.

To see the complete list of the charities benefitting from this joyful "Grouchmas" event see The Sioux Falls Convention Center.

