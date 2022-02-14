225 Reasons to Attend the Sioux Empire Home Show

The first weekend without football. Oh well, it had to come sooner or later right? That means all those honey-do-sticky notes need to be organized. When that task is complete, make your way to the biggest idea event of the year.

At the 64th Annual Sioux Empire Home Show February 25-27 there will be over 200 vendors sandwiched into the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena.

This show is one of the largest and longest-running events of the year drawing thousands through the doors to discover the latest home-related trends, newest products, and the best advice from experts in every field.

Have you ever said, "Yeah, I gotta guy for that?" Well, this show has dozens of guys and gals for every indoor or outdoor living project you can imagine.

The Home Builders of the Sioux Empire needs a pat on the back for this long-running show. Year after year they send out the call for experts to share their services and expertise.

One of this year's headliners will be Sherry Holmes from the HGTV series Holmes Family Rescue.

Tickets for the Sioux Empire Home Show at $7 and are available at the Arena Box Office. A 3-Day wristband is $10, and that will get you in all three days.

Plan on taking the whole family. Your little builders will have a blast at the free Bird House Build in the Sioux Falls Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be tons of giveaways, free stuff, and discounts too.

