This is the big one, the Sioux Empire Home Show for 2024 coming to Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena February 23, 24 & 25.

The Sioux Empire Home Show is an all-inclusive treasure trove of the latest trends where experts from hundreds of home-related companies will guide you through your next new build or remodel.

Presented by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire, the 2024 Sioux Empire Home Show will feature landscaping displays, outdoor entertainment, the latest appliances, man cave and she shed ideas, how to get the most out of lighting, and much more.

I'm looking forward to The Backyard Experience.

Let these three days inspire you to create a new deck, expand your kitchen, make your garage more functional, or turn an extra bedroom into an office or exercise room.

DATES & TIMES

Friday, February 23 – 1:00PM – 7:00PM

Saturday, February 24 – 9:00AM – 7:00PM

Sunday, February 25 – 11:00AM – 4:00PM

*ADMISSION

Regular Admission - $8

Senior Citizens 65+ - $7

Children 12 and under - Free

*All tickets will be sold at the Arena

WHAT ABOUT THE KIDS?

The perfect opportunity for the kids to occupy their time is the Building Zone. Located in the Arena, where children can build a squirrel feeder and take them home for FREE (with paid admission).

Saturday, February 24, 9AM – 2PM

Sunday, February 25, 11AM – 2PM

