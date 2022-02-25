Big Shows In Sioux Falls This Weekend &#038; March

Big Shows In Sioux Falls This Weekend & March

State Theatre Facebook/NSIC/Ben Davis/Experience Sioux Falls

For the next several weeks Sioux Falls will be the hub for sports and entertainment. This is just the beginning.

The South Dakota High School Wrestling Tournament continues this weekend at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Semifinal, 3rd, and 4th round Individual consolation matches are Friday. Team Duals begin Saturday.

Teams from all across the state in both Class A and B along with the Girl's Division will be competing through Saturday.

RV Expo Show & Sale Friday-Sunday, February 25-27 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. See what's new in the camping world with hundreds of campers on display.

Sioux Empire Home Show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center runs February 25-27.

The Big Sioux Film Festival is Friday-Sunday at Historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls. This is a fundraiser for Friends of the Big Sioux River.

Doors open at 6:15 PM with your $50 ticket to include concessions. And, don't miss the After Party at Remedy Brewery.

Sioux Falls Winter Games Saturday, February 26 at the Federal Courthouse Plaza. According to Downtown Sioux Falls, there will be Giant bowling, Connect 4, Bean Bags, Jenga, Coffea Hot Chocolate, Queen City Bakery Cookies, Winter Themed Giveaways, and more.

NSIC Men's & Women's Basketball Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon February 26-March 1.

