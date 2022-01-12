41st Street Emergency Lane Closure Effecting Traffic
41st Street in Sioux Falls is one of the busiest streets in South Dakota. An Emergency Lane Closure was announced today that is going to affect traffic in the next few days.
The city of Sioux Falls announced that beginning Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the eastbound traffic west of South Louise Avenue will be reduced to one through lane on West 41st Street.
Westbound traffic will be restricted from accessing South Kelley Avenue.
This will be set up and taken down daily until work is completed. Excel Energy will be working in the area.
This work is anticipated to be completed in four days.
Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction and may want to consider alternate routes.
