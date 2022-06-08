New Protected Spaces for Bicyclists and Pedestrians Coming to Sioux Falls

New Protected Spaces for Bicyclists and Pedestrians Coming to Sioux Falls

Qusai Akoud via Unsplash

A pair of Sioux Falls streets are about to get a little safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

The City’s Public Works and Planning and Development Services departments, the Health Department’s Live Well Sioux Falls program are working in conjunction on two new 'pop-up' projects to create better spaces for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Funding from an AARP Community Challenge Grant is paying for a protected bike lane at 49th Street and Oxbow Avenue and a pedestrian 'bump-out' at 11th Street and Dakota Avenue in the downtown area.

Get our free mobile app

The projects, which will be operational tomorrow (June 9) will be using a quick-build infrastructure product from Minnesota-based DezignLine.

SiouxFalls.org
loading...

The 11th Street and Dakota Avenue curb extension will provide a barrier between pedestrians and vehicle traffic and create a shorter crossing distance across Dakota Avenue.

SiouxFalls.org
loading...

The 49th Street and Oxbow Avenue protected bike lane will use an on-street route to connect riders to segments of the recreational trail in the area of Sertoma Park.

CHECK IT OUT: These words were born in the '80s

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls roads, Sioux Falls Streets
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top