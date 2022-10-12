Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls

A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).

Detours will be in effect around the project at Veterans Parkway, East 26th Street, and Six Mile Road. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project on Six Mile Road to Highway 42.

The closure is to allow crews to grade and surface the transition from the existing to the newly constructed sections of Highway 42.

The work is expected to be completed by Saturday, October 22.

The work is part of a major overhaul of Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway from Veterans Parkway to Six Mile Road, which will widen a large section of the road from two to four lanes.

The entire project is scheduled to be finished by November 2023.

