How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November

We're moving into the homestretch of Election 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Read below for info about how and when you can vote early in South Dakota.

To vote in South Dakota you need to be registered. Now is a great time to do it. Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.

Double-check your registration info and find your polling place HERE.

Any voter registered in South Dakota can vote before Election Day with an in-person absentee ballot.

When Does Early/In-Person Voting Start in South Dakota?

You can vote early at your County Auditor's office starting on September 23, 2022, until 5:00 PM the day before the election (Nov 7). Any voter registered in South Dakota can vote before Election Day with an in-person absentee ballot.

In Sioux Falls the place to go is right across the hall from where you do car registration stuff in the Minnehaha County courthouse.

What Races and Measures are on the South Dakota Ballot in 2022?

Governor: Jamie Smith (D), incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem (R)

U.S. Senate: Brian Bengs (D), incumbent Sen. John Thune (R)

U.S. House: incumbent Rep. Dusty Johnson (R), Collin Duprel (L)

SD State Senate: all 35 seats

SD State House: all 70 seats

Lieutenant Governor and other state offices

Constitutional Amendment D (Expanding Medicaid eligibility)

Measure 27 (Cannabis Leagaslation Take 2)

In South Dakota absentee voting/early voting continues until the day before election day, November 7, 2022 (Your County Election Official must receive your application for absentee ballot no later than 5:00 PM the day before the election).

Registered voters can vote in person once Absentee Voting begins at their County Auditor’s office by bringing along a valid photo Identification Card (ID). If a voter does not have a photo ID, they must be given the option to sign a personal Identification affidavit and vote on a regular ballot. -South Dakota Secretary of State's Office

Where is the Minnehaha County Auditor's Office?

The County Auditor for Minnehaha County is in the Minnehaha County Administration Building in Sioux Falls at 415 N Dakota Ave.

The County Auditor for Lincoln County is in the Lincoln County Administration Offices in Canton, SD at 104 N. Main Street.

Bring one of the following with you when you vote early or on Election Day, or include a copy with your absentee application form when you mail it: A South Dakota driver’s license

A South Dakota non-driver ID card

A US government photo ID card

A US Armed Forces ID card

A current student photo ID card from a South Dakota high school

A current student photo ID card from an accredited college, university, or post-secondary institution of higher education

A photo ID card from a federally recognized tribal government If you don’t have any of these, you can fill out an affidavit confirming your identity and still be allowed to vote

Here's information about absentee voting if you are a military or overseas citizen.

Answers to Some Frequently Asked Questions About Voting.

Where Do I Vote?

Find your polling place, the place you cast your ballot, in South Dakota HERE,

Do I have to vote in every race or ballot question?



No. Leave it blank when you don't feel informed enough to make a decision. For example, some voters only want to vote for president and vice president. The races and public measures you choose to vote on will be counted and the races and public measures you do not vote on will not be counted.

As long as you mark your choice according to the instructions, all the votes you do make WILL be counted, your ballot WILL be valid even if you skip some parts.

How long may I stay in the polling booth?

There is no time limit. If you need to take your time reading and thinking, please do.

What if I make a mistake on my ballot?

You may request another paper ballot.

Will I still be able to vote if I am in line past 7:00 PM on Election Day?

Yes. Voters who are in line at their polling location by 7:00 PM are allowed to vote no matter how long it takes for each person to cast a ballot.

Can Someone Help Me Vote?



If you need some help because you are disabled or cannot read the ballot, federal law allows you to have a friend or relative assist you in the voting booth. Elections employees at the polling place can also help you.

My vote doesn't matter in this state, because it'll for sure go for (certain politician).

You don't know that. It's always worth casting your vote. Each of us cannot know the minds of the other voters.

Even if you're on the side of any issue or race that gets fewer votes, a close vote count (like 51%-49%) is an important message to send to the local, state, and national governments.

Will the Election Day Change or Be Moved?

No. No matter what a mailing, a phone call, a Facebook post, or what anyone says; election days do not normally move. If a disaster or national emergency forces the movement of an election day you will hear about it from every legitimate news source and local government officials.

Article 2 of the Constitution directs the Congress of the United States to set election day. In the 1800s Congress set it as the first Tuesday after the First Monday in November.

Can People Approach Me, Talk To Me, Bother Me, Or Try To Make Me Vote A Certain Way At The Polling Place?

No. It is against the law in South Dakota to campaign at a polling place, interfere with a voter, or try to shame or encourage anyone to vote a certain way.

Take a few minutes now to make sure you are still on the voter registration rolls and that all your info is up to date; do that here as soon as possible.