Fly Over The Sioux Falls I-29 Diverging Diamond Project

The reconstruction of one of South Dakota's busiest interchanges is moving along. A new video below from South Dakota Drone shows the progress of the coming diverging diamond interchange at 41st Street and Interstate 29.

There is a lot of prep work to be done before work on the actual "diamond" phase can begin. Part of that prep work is widening 41st Street west of the interchange from Meadow Ave to Marion Road to three lanes.

Considerable progress has been made during the summer and fall of 2022.

The intersections of Meadow Ave and Terry Ave appear to be near completion. Marion Road also looks close to being done.

A new retaining wall is up near the La Quinta Inn.

There is a lane shift for eastbound traffic near Gateway Blvd.

While all this progress is great, we still have a long way to go before Sioux Falls gets its first diverging diamond interchange. The next phase beginning in 2023 will continue the reconstruction of 41st Street moving east from Meadow Avenue to Shirley Avenue. This includes the construction of the diverging diamond interstate bridge itself. The entire project is expected to be completed in June 2024.