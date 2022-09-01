VIDEO: Sioux Falls Diverging Diamond Interchange Project Update

Work is moving along on the Sioux Falls 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond project. The expansion of 41st Street to the west of the interstate interchange is really taking shape in the latest drone video below. Pouring of concrete is done for nearly half of what will become the new roadbed for West 41st Street.

A new strip of roadway extends from Marion Road to Terry Avenue. The road bed is plotted out from Terry to Meadow Ave. The traffic hassles will all be worth it when the project reaches its scheduled completion in the Spring of 2024.

Here's an official progress update from the City's DDI website:

Completed sidewalk at 41st Street and Marion Road.

Completed paving fire station parking lot.

Completed paving at 41st Street and Marion Road through Terry Avenue.

Finished installing storm sewer boxes.

Underground utility work has been completed along 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue.

After Labor Day 2022, crews will start building retaining walls for the southbound I-29 on-ramp and southbound I-29 off-ramp toward 41st Street from I-29. This work is anticipated to last approximately six to eight weeks.

Check out Carsen Bower's latest drone video showing the progress.