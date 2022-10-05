You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This

Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report.

I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls, which carries traffic over Interstate 229, was on that list, but either way, it's slowly being chipped away by work crews.

Eventually, the structure will be replaced with a brand new bridge. However, that won't come until the summer of 2023. As a guy who doesn't like to wait for things, it would be cool if crews just blasted the bridge in one shot. I'm sure that would not be good on the concrete roadbed of I-229 below, but it would be fun to watch.

In the meantime, we get to see some cool drone footage of the slow deconstruction process. In the video below from Carsen Bower, the 60th Street bridge looks now like a barbeque grille with its open slats.

