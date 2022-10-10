14 Grocery Shortages South Dakota May Deal With This Winter

Get our free mobile app

Source: Cnet, Mashed

It seems like grocery shopping has turned into a hit-and-miss experience across the Midwest. South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa have seen empty shelves next to fully stocked shelves. All the jelly you want, but no peanut butter, for example. Or baby formula.

The fallout from the first year of the COVID pandemic is still with us. Add to that the effect the war in Ukraine and weather disasters are having on production. Disruptions to global shipping and the domestic supply chain mean that you may run into a situation where you don't know if all you need will be in stock.

Winter 2022-2023 is looking to deal with several possible shortages of some grocery store favorites.

Beer Shortage

A carbon-dioxide shortage is disrupting beer production, especially in the craft-beer arena. It all means we could see higher prices and less stock this winter.

Ketchup Shortage

Ketchup and many other tomato-based products could be seeing price increases and be harder to find thanks to a severe drought in California that has affected the tomato crop

Baby Formula Shortage

It ain't over, the shortage of baby formula may have eased in the last few months, but weather, production, and supply chain issues continue to plague the industry.

Sriracha Shortage

I've noticed this one for sure. I'm seeing lots of new brand names of Sriracha on the shelves with no sign of the Huy Fong Foods classic. Fans of flavor can blame a failed spring chili crop for causing Huy Fong Foods to pause production in June.

Tampon Shortage

One major tampon manufacturer said earlier this year that supply issues are making getting the materials needed to make tampons has become very difficult

Popcorn Shortage

This one could be especially bad for movie theaters. There have been reports of theaters getting the short end of the stick when they are trying to restock not just popcorn, but the bags and boxes for the corn too.

Bread Shortage

Ukraine is a major wheat exporter. The war there has disrupted this year's harvest. Higher prices and less bread on the shelves could be seen this winter

Pet Food Shortage

The interconnectedness of our economy is on full display in the pet food game. Supply chain disruptions, inflation, and ingredient shortages are making pet food harder to make and harder to find.

Sugar Shortage

Sugar could be in shorter supply this winter thanks to two of our old friends, supply chain problems, and the sharp rise in energy prices.

Butter and Milk Shortage

There's lots of milk still, it's getting it to the store that is the issue. Thanks to, say it with me: Supply Chain Issues. We'll be dealing with rising prices and less product through the holiday season.

Toilet Paper Shortage

Like when Hollywood keeps remaking the same move, we may get a reboot of one of the hits of the early pandemic. This time though, some of the blame can be put on the war in Ukraine. The war has disrupted wood pulp production. That on top of lingering supply chain issues could make for a bummer of a winter.

Egg Shortage

The price of eggs has skyrocketed this fall. According to CBS Marketwatch, the price of eggs has gone up 39.8% compared to this time last year. Inflation and supply chain issues and a bird flu outbreak all contribute to the problem.

Mustard Shortage

Weather is the one to blame if you are having a hard time finding your favorite yellow condiment. Droughts in North America have devastated the mustard farms of the US and Canada.

Turkey Shortage

Just like with eggs, a bird flu outbreak hit the turkey producers hard. The effect could be higher prices and less stock this winter.

