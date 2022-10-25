Sioux Falls’ Takasaki Wins International Walleye Tournament

For those that have the pleasure to meet Ted Takasaki in person, it's no surprise that the passionate Sioux Falls professional fisherman has a lot of success at his craft.

Just over a week ago, Takasaki once again proved his is at the pinnacle of his sport, as he and his fishing partner Dave Randash took home first place at the Winnipeg River Greenback Championship in Manitoba, Canada.

Takasaki, who is a frequent guest on Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert on ESPN Sioux Falls, joined the program on Tuesday to talk about the big win and a wide range of other topics.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the entirety of the interview from Tuesday's show, which can be heard on 102.3 FM, AM 1000 from 11-2 every Monday through Friday on ESPN Sioux Falls:

Takasaki and his teammate landed their biggest catch on Saturday of the tournament, a 30 inch, 8.5 pound greenback walleye. As heard in the interview, it was a very strong performance over the weekend by the duo that led to the 1st place finish.

We'll see what's in store moving forward for Takasaki, as the Hall of Famer continues his legendary career on the water.