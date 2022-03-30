Sioux Falls Be Jammin’, Traffic Jammin’ on West 41st Street

It's finally underway, and if you've driven west 41st Street in Sioux Falls this week you know exactly what I am talking about.

The much-talked-about, much anticipated diverging diamond interchange project kicked off on Monday on the busiest street in the state. And if you have been on west 41st Street over the past few days, you already know the orange cones are up, the detour signs are in place, and traffic is moving at a snail's pace.

As Dakota News Now reports, the project has been in the making for almost ten years and once it's completed, it will greatly improve traffic flow and safety on South Dakota's most well-traveled city street.

Area Engineer Harry Johnston, told Dakota News Now the city of Sioux Falls chose to go with a diverging diamond interchange "Because of the safety features that it provides for the traveling public, it reduces the conflict left-hand turn movements so it should improve the overall safety.”

Once this project is finished, it will actually be the second diverging diamond interchange up and running in the state. Sioux Falls has two more diverging diamond interchange projects planned down the road, one coming on I-229 and Benson road and another one planned for the Brandon interchange on I-90.

According to Dakota News Now, as Phase 1 of the project continues, west 41st Street drivers will be restricted to just two lanes between Marion Road and I-29. Meaning plenty of patience will be required while driving that stretch of road over the next several months, as it will take roughly two years to fully complete construction on 41st Street.

Johnston told Dakota News Now, “This year we’ll be working mainly on the west side on the main street and then in 2023 we’ll begin work on the structure and the bridge and everything there and then early 2024 we’ll be wrapping up all the cleanup work and making sure everything is functioning properly."

Once everything is said and done, 41st Street will have an additional lane on each side as well as the new diamond interchange, and hopefully, much better traffic flow which will ultimately lead to much happier drivers, and far fewer one finger salutes being given out on a daily basis on South Dakota's busiest city street.

