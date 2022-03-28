8 Celebrities You May Run Into In South Dakota

Get our free mobile app

8 Celebrities You May to Run Into In South Dakota You may not think of South Dakota as the crossroads of celebrity life. That's a good thing, we kind of like to live under the radar here on the upper plains.

But, living in South Dakota we are just a few degrees away from stardom. Not just because the author of the Little House on the Prairie books is from here. Or because every time Tom Brokaw shows up on TV, someone will say, "You know he's from Yankton."

We may not have as much of a chance at a celebrity sighting in South Dakota as we would in Minneapolis, but there are some famous personalities you may run into in the 605.



Kevin Costner

Ever since he filmed Dances With Wolves in South Dakota in the 1990s, Kevin Costner has maintained a connection to South Dakota, specifically The Black Hills. He has owned land and businesses in and around Deadwood. You never know, you may run into him checking out the City of Presidents in Rapid City. Just don't ask him about drinking his own urine, he's probably sick of talking about that.

Ted Turner

The television visionary that helped create Captian Planet, CNN, and the Turner media empire owns large parts of South Dakota ranchland. Maybe you'll see him riding with his herd of bison.

January Jones

Actor January Jones was born in Sioux Falls, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1996. Maybe you'll see the Mad Men star filling up her car at a local Casey's if she ever is back in town.

Sean Jordan

Comedian and podcaster Sean Jordan now lives in LA, but he hasn't forgotten that he's from Sioux Falls. He makes it back often to perform stand-up.

Moses Brings Plenty

Born on the Pine Ridge Reservation, in South Dakota, Moses Brings Plenty is an actor and musician. You may recognize him from his most recent TV hit Yellowstone where he plays the part of 'Mo.' There is also a chance you could see him playing with the band Brule.

Dale Moss

Dale Moss is a Brandon Valley High School and SDSU alum who was featured on the ABC TV show The Bachelorette along with playing professional football in the NFL. At last report Moss lived in New York, but you never know, you could see him enjoying some hometown Hy-Chi someday.

Justin Bieber

Hey, remember that one time Justin Bieber posted pictures on Instagram that looked like they were taken in Chamberlin, South Dakota? It was the talk of the state for a day or so in July 2020. Perhaps he'll be back for more pictures with SD's gorgeous natural beauty.

Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler is a former MMA fighter and current WWE star. She was born and raised in Sioux Falls and still works with the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz. Baszler is a gold-medal winner grappler as well.