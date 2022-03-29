Putin Nuclear Missile Attack Targets Close To South Dakota

Would South Dakota be a direct target if Russian President Putin unleashed an all-out nuclear war on the world?

Recently at a United Nations gathering, it was stated that due to the war Russia embarked on with Ukraine that nuclear war was “back within the realm of possibility.”

For more than 22 years Vladimir Putin has been the President of Russia. On Thursday, February 24, 2022, Putin ordered the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The war has not been going the way Putin had envisioned it would go. The people of Ukraine have been putting up a brave resistance.

So what would happen if Putin implements his nuclear options. Where would the most likely nuclear bomb targets be in the United States?

Business Insider put out some compelling insight as to where and why some targets would be more likely than anywhere else.

Business Insider posted a map that “represents targets for an all-out attack on the US's fixed nuclear infrastructure, weapons, and command-and-control centers.”

Two targets are in the backyard of South Dakota and include a location in North Dakota and Nebraska.

Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota is listed as a potential nuke target.

Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota-Google Maps

Minot Air Force Base is a major Strategic Air Command base with both nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles, manned bombers, and aerial refueling aircraft.

Offutt Air Force Base just south of Omaha, Nebraska is listed as another possible target.

Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska-Google Maps

Offutt Air Force Base is the headquarters of the U.S. Strategic Command and the Air Force's crucial long-range atomic strike force.

