This Minnesota ‘Island Estate’ For Sale Includes A Hovercraft

I'm sure we all have this first-world problem; how do you get your exotic car collection to and from your island estate when there is no bridge? You would utilize the hovercraft that is included in the $6.6 million purchase price of this island home in the Twin Cities.

If you are looking for a place that feels like it's in the middle of nowhere but is still close to a large metro area, then this is it. One Bald Eagle Island in the Twin Cities suburb of White Bear Township is located smack-dab in the middle of one of Minnesota's "Ten-Thousand Lakes."

This 9,400 square foot, 5 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom estate features 2800 feet of shoreline and is billed as one of the area's "most sought-after trophy properties."

Some of the features that stand out include a deluxe chef's kitchen, two bars, multiple decks covering over 1500 square feet, and a whole-house audio system with speakers in nearly every room and on the exterior.

Control of the home's electronics including audio, skylights, garage doors, HVAC, and security cameras can be accessed via iPads placed throughout the home.

When you aren't taking in the gorgeous water views, you can watch a movie in the home theater that features a fiberoptic "star ceiling" or play a game of racketball or basketball on the enclosed league-sized court.

Home is accessible 365 days a year via boat and it comes with a Hovercraft.