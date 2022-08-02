See Inside This Breathtaking Minnesota Island Estate

Coldwell Banker Realty/YouTube

When I see homes like this it makes me wonder who owns them. Is it a professional athlete? Maybe a CEO of a Fortune 500 company or someone who bought 1,000 BitCoins when they were at $200 each and sold them at the high price of $68,500 each.

Here is an incredible home sitting on a private island in the west Minneapolis suburb of Excelsior. The island setting provides 1, 150 feet of shoreline with a total of 1.37 acres.

As you will see in the gallery below, what makes this home special is its exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail. The materials are first class including marble, granite, and fine woods. There is a mixture of architectural styles throughout the home that blends together perfectly.

My favorite feature is the glass-covered atrium over the center hallway. Of course, the indoor bar and lounge that looks like were lifted from a fine hotel are nice too. So are the huge indoor hot tub and outdoor swimming pool. You can catch a movie in the comfy leather recliners in the theater room. An elevator provides easy access to each floor.

With nearly 14,000 square feet and five bedrooms, there is plenty of room to spread out. Guests can park in the eight-car unground garage that includes a car wash.

In 2021 the home was listed for $15,000,000. As of the time of this article, the price is $8,995,000.

Minnesota Island Estate

