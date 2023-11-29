South Dakota’s Most Expensive Homes & Property For Sale

Get our free mobile app

Living a life of luxury can be yours if you favor privacy, opulence, and acreage. Yes, South Dakota offers all those options from border to border, in the city, just close enough to shopping, and far enough away where neighbor-noise will never be a problem.

Take a look at some of the most expensive real estate in Sioux Falls and around South Dakota.

Sioux Falls Luxury

Located east of Sioux Falls at 48032 Indian Hills Ct. is this 7-acre wooded English-style estate. Indoor pool, parking for six vehicles, in your own private forest overlooking the Big Sioux River. Priced at $2,999,000.

Southwestern South Dakota

The Rafter R Ranch in Custer County has 365+/- deeded acres. Yes, this is the one to get away from it all in the Black Hills.

Northwestern South Dakota

1484+/- deeded acres make up the Johnson Ranch on the banks of the Grand River southeast of Lemmon. Along with a 3-bedroom home, the property also features a 30-stall horse barn with a 60'X120' indoor arena and office and numerous other outbuildings.

Brandon

Luxurious amenities in over 10,000 square feet just a short drive from Sioux Falls. The property sits on almost 6 acres near the Brandon Country Club golf course.

Lake Madison

If Lakefront property is on your must-have list then this piece of paradise will check the rest of your boxes. Enjoy this new construction offering panoramic views of Lake Madison with several tall glass windows. Cheers! Toast the beautiful South Dakota sunsets from the 420 sq ft rooftop patio.

