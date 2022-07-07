See The Incredible Spiral Staircase In This Huge Minnesota Estate

What reason do you have to leave this 22,300 square-foot estate? With an English Pub, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, a beauty salon, and an elevator reaching all four levels, you can do it all under one roof. And you have to check out the incredible spiral staircase.

Hawk's Nest custom-built English Manor style home was built for entertaining. With vintage touches, it looks like it was built 100 years ago, but it was actually built back in 1989. The home features 192 feet of southwest sandy lakeshore sitting on 2.2 acres on an island in Lake Minnetonka.

As if the eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms in the main house weren't enough, there are two separate apartments for guests and a caretaker. There is a seven-car garage too.

The current listing price is $5,895,000. All I can do is dream, but you get a lot for that cash.

