This Crazy Iowa House Has A 12-Car Garage And…Wine Cellar!

Sometimes moving can just be a real pain. However, it can also be a great opportunity to start a new adventure. Maybe you want to explore a new state, like Iowa!

One house that is currently on the housing market in Iowa is a sweet mansion that is about four hours away from Sioux Falls. So not only is this a chance for you to start fresh, but it’s also an opportunity to upgrade your life in a huge way.

Picture this: A Johnston, Iowa mansion that has a 12-car garage, four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a spacious property, and....your own personal wine cellar for your eclectic wine collection! Oh...did I also mention there is a personal massage room to help you unwind from a crazy day? Well, there's that too!

This luxurious Johnston, Iowa home is one of the hot real estate items currently on the market thanks to research on Zillow. This house truly sounds like an absolute dream but will the listing price make you think twice? This unreal Iowa home can be yours for a mere....$3.9 million. Yep...that number may put a little dent in your bank account, however this piece of property is obviously worth it. An extravagant lifestyle doesn't come cheap.

Yes this house is crazy-expensive. Nonetheless, you'll fall in love with it just by looking at these pictures from Zillow.

Crazy Mansion in Iowa

What do you think? Is this Iowa home for you? Or is this just too much for one house?