Gigantic South Dakota Home Turns Into Wedding Venue?

If you're looking for a three-bedroom, nine-bathroom, retractable roof home with a fish pond that sits on over eight acres of land...well you're out of luck. This lavish Mitchell, South Dakota home is officially off the market.

A story from the Mitchell Republic is reporting the buyer of this extravagant house made an offer in July for $1.59 million. The city council happily approved this offer for the former Kelley property. However, this won't be any kind of house. The buyer will truly use this property as a party house.

In the original story, the Mitchell Republic explained that the former Kelley property was on the market for a great price. Mayor Bob Everson of Mitchell even said this house is available for a "heck of a deal." The City of Mitchell first listed the house for sale in December of 2020. The home and property came with a larger land purchase by the city. The price tag on this luxury home started at $3.5 million. The city dropped the price in October 2021 to $2.9 million. At the time of the original story, this Mitchell home is on the market for...$2.4 million.

The buyer won't be living in the home it appears. Instead, this giant home could be used as a wedding venue. Mitchell Republic explains, "While the council approved the buyer’s $1.59 million offer on the property this summer, the buyer stipulated the sale is contingent on the conditional use permit for the property to operate a wedding style venue." The buyer is choosing to remain anonymous until the sale is completely finalized.

Will this Mitchell, South Dakota home be a wedding venue? Officially, the Mitchell City Council did approve "the buyer’s conditional use permit on Monday night." You can read more about the sale of this home and the latest information by clicking here.

Can you imagine having this amazing home be your wedding venue? It will truly be a glamorous space for a wedding!