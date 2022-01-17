You Can Get This South Dakota Home Now For A ‘Heck Of A Deal’

If you're looking for a three-bedroom, nine-bathroom, retractable roof home with a fish pond that sits on over eight acres of land...you're in luck! There is a home in South Dakota just like this located only 65 miles west of Sioux Falls.

The Mitchell Republic in Mitchell, South Dakota is reporting that the former Kelley property in Mitchell is still on the market right now for a great price. In fact, Mayor Bob Everson of Mitchell says this house is available for a "heck of a deal."

The City of Mitchell listed the house for sale in December of 2020. Originally, the price tag on this luxury home was $3.5 million. The city eventually dropped the price in October of 2021 to $2.9 million. Now, Mayor Bob Everson hopes that this latest price drop will generate some interest among potential buyers. As of right now, this Mitchell home is on the market for...$2.4 million. The new price reflects over a $1 million decrease since the initial listing.

If the price drop isn't intriguing enough, then maybe the use of the money from the sale will pique your curiosity. Mayor Bob Evan says the money from the sale will go toward the restoration efforts of Lake Mitchell. Mayor Evans tells the Mitchell Republic:

We bought it for the purpose of building the wetland to help filter out the phosphorus and sediment coming into the lake from Firesteel Creek, so all the profit from the sale will be used to keep advancing progress on improving the lake.

If you haven't checked out the inside of this house, you're missing out because it is absolutely gorgeous. Zillow has pictures of the home posted on its website. It's truly a work of art.

Take a look at this premiere Mitchell property. It could be just the home for you!

Top Notch Mitchell, South Dakota Home

