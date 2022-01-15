The Best Steakhouse Around is Just a Short Drive… To Iowa
Attention all steak lovers: If you haven't been to this wonderful eatery, it's worth the short drive to experience it.
Get our free mobile app
The Best Steakhouse Around
Tour of the 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle
The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle begins January 1, 2022 and runs through the entire month.
This year there are 27 participating restaurants. I hope you have some stretchy pants!
DTSF Burger Battle: Full Restaurant/Burger Lineup
If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:
- Review the participating restaurants and their burgers
- Make sure you check their schedule and hours before you go
- Go to one of the restaurants
- Eat the burger
- Use the DTSF Digital Passport to vote and rate the burger
- Repeat 26 more times
- And you could win prizes
- And you help one downtown restaurant win the Burger Battle and reign supreme for one whole year!
Voting criteria consist of patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.
Sioux Falls Top Ten Restaurants
Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everything here, but the question is, which are the best?
Well, according to Trip Advisor, these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look.