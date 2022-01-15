Did You Know Iowa is Home to the Eighth Wonder of the World?

This remarkable site draws over 100,000 visitors annually to a tiny town in Northwest Iowa. And the funniest part? Many residents of the Hawkeye State don't even know this impressive landmark.

Surrounded by cornfields on all sides lies something so extraordinary, it has to be seen to be believed.

Take a trip to West Bend, Iowa and you'll find the Grotto of Redemption. Not only is it the largest grotto around, but it's also the largest man-made grotto on the planet. Take a look.

The Grotto of Redemption in West Bend, Iowa

To see a full-length video detailing each of the nine grottos, check out the YouTube link below.

