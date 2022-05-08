Minnesota Building Largest Indoor Water Park In United States

If you needed another reason to hang out in Minnesota how about a new proposed $422 million water park being built that could become the biggest indoor water park in the United States.

The largest indoor waterpark in the United States right now is at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock, Texas.

Kalahari Resort just northeast of Austin, Texas is a 1.5 million square foot property, which includes the largest indoor waterpark in the United States, an indoor amusement space, 20 dining options, a spa, hotel, convention space, and other cool stuff.

A plan is in the works now to build a 320,000 square-foot waterpark next to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Mystery Cove Water Park Minnesota bloomingtonmn.gov Mystery Cove Water Park Minnesota bloomingtonmn.gov loading...

The proposed giant water structure is called Mystery Cove. Construction on Mystery Cove could start this summer with an opening date sometime in 2024.

This new, soon-to-be largest indoor waterpark in America would have water slides, beaches, a giant wave pool, a food hall, and more cool stuff and there are plans for an attached hotel.

The plan is to build this monster waterpark next to the IKEA store across the street from the Mall of America with a skywalk to connect the two.

Mystery Cove Water Park Minnesota bloomingtonmn.gov Mystery Cove Water Park Minnesota bloomingtonmn.gov loading...

The total price tag on the 335,000 square feet waterpark project would be approximately $422 million with public and private financing.

When open full-price admission to Mystery Cove would be from $60 - $70 per person.

The company behind the project is Triple Five which also owns The West Edmonton Mall in Canada which is very similar to the Mystery Cove project at the Mall of America.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CHEYENNE: