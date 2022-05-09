I Had No Idea That There Was A Nude Campground In Minnesota

I've camped all over the state of Minnesota but I had no idea that there was one campground rated as one of “The Best Places To Vacation Naked In All 50 States”.

Having grown up in Minnesota I was raised shy, modest, and pasty white. But not everyone is as bashful as my fellow Methodists and me.

There is a “strictly and adults only” clothing-optional resort in north-central Minnesota where you camp “au naturel” amongst the Jack Pines called Two Creeks Campground.

Two Creeks Campground is located just northeast of Hinkley and south of Duluth. They welcome “motor homes, pull behind campers, tents and everything in between.”

You don't have to be naked to hang out there...(bad choice of words?)...the secluded campground is a clothing-optional resort with 166 seasonal sites but you must be 21 or older to stay there.

As they point out on the 2creeks.com website, “We believe, those under 21, need a few more years to accept the freedom of being nude.”

But you can't just pull into camp. Everyone must secure reservations online.

Two Creeks has lots of stuff going on like “dances, potluck socials, steak dinners, ATV trips, or just laying around soaking up the sun.”

One google reviewer Tammy Lynn gave Two Creeks Campground 5 out of 5 stars saying... ”The owners and residents do such a wonderful job keeping the campground safe, fun and clean for everyone. The staff and residents go above and beyond to make everybody feel welcomed, comfortable, and to make sure they enjoy their time at two creeks. And they have some of the best potlucks dinners. Definitely a place to go to meet wonderful exciting new friends.”

Naked Camping in Minnesota, just the way Paul Bunyan would have wanted it. I'm guessing you'll want to pack lots of extra sunscreen and bug dope.

