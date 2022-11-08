Minnesota City Nicknames I’ll Bet You Didn’t Know!?

There are 87 counties and around 850 cities in Minnesota. Many of these towns and cities have nicknames. How many of these did you know?

I've traveled, vacationed, and hung out in towns all across Minnesota.

Lots of these cities have a rich history that has prompted locals to give their towns a certain nickname.

Minneapolis St. Paul, Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock Minneapolis St. Paul, Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock loading...

Some of these nicknames are obvious, some are flattering, and some are not. Check out this list of Minnesota City Nicknames:

Anoka: Halloween Capital of the World

Albert Lea: The Land Between the Lakes

Austin: Spamtown USA

Bemidji: First City on the Mississippi

Braham: Homemade Pie Capital of Minnesota

Caledonia: Wild Turkey Capitol of Minnesota

Duluth: The Zenith City

Elk River: Where City and Country Flow Together

Hanover: The Little City on the Crow

Minnesota City Nicknames-Getty Thinkstock Minnesota City Nicknames-Getty Thinkstock loading...

International Falls: The Icebox of the United States

Madison: Lutefisk Capital of the World

Minneapolis: City of Flour and Sawdust and The Mini Apple

Montgomery: Kolacky Capital of the World (Its a dessert pastry)

Mountain Iron: Taconite Capital of the World

Northfield: Cows, Colleges, and Contentment

Preston: America's Trout Capital

Richfield: Poorfield

Minnesota City Nicknames-Getty Thinkstock Caledonia, Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock loading...

Robbinsdale: Birdtown

Rochester: Med City

St. Cloud: Granite City

Saint Paul: Pigs Eye, Hockeytown, and Saintly City

Stillwater: The Birthplace of Minnesota

Warroad: Hockeytown

Worthington: Turkey Capital of the World

Rochester, Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock Rochester, Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock loading...