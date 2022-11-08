Minnesota City Nicknames I’ll Bet You Didn’t Know!?
There are 87 counties and around 850 cities in Minnesota. Many of these towns and cities have nicknames. How many of these did you know?
I've traveled, vacationed, and hung out in towns all across Minnesota.
Lots of these cities have a rich history that has prompted locals to give their towns a certain nickname.
Some of these nicknames are obvious, some are flattering, and some are not. Check out this list of Minnesota City Nicknames:
- Anoka: Halloween Capital of the World
- Albert Lea: The Land Between the Lakes
- Austin: Spamtown USA
- Bemidji: First City on the Mississippi
- Braham: Homemade Pie Capital of Minnesota
- Caledonia: Wild Turkey Capitol of Minnesota
- Duluth: The Zenith City
- Elk River: Where City and Country Flow Together
- Hanover: The Little City on the Crow
- International Falls: The Icebox of the United States
- Madison: Lutefisk Capital of the World
- Minneapolis: City of Flour and Sawdust and The Mini Apple
- Montgomery: Kolacky Capital of the World (Its a dessert pastry)
- Mountain Iron: Taconite Capital of the World
- Northfield: Cows, Colleges, and Contentment
- Preston: America's Trout Capital
- Richfield: Poorfield
- Robbinsdale: Birdtown
- Rochester: Med City
- St. Cloud: Granite City
- Saint Paul: Pigs Eye, Hockeytown, and Saintly City
- Stillwater: The Birthplace of Minnesota
- Warroad: Hockeytown
- Worthington: Turkey Capital of the World
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
Check out these pictures of a $12 million dollar cabin in a pine forest in northcentral Minnesota. The former resort can be yours in time for the holidays! Wow!