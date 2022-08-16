Minnesota Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ For Anyone Over 12

When I came across an advertisement for 'Forest Bathing', my first thoughts were, “Really. That's a thing? Do you do that alone or with a group? Is that even legal?”

I've done plenty of camping in Minnesota. And I've cleaned up in lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds. But I've never bathed in a forest.

Forest Bathing-Getty Thinkstock Forest Bathing-Getty Thinkstock loading...

As I investigated what was being offered in a 'Forest Bathing' experience, turns out it doesn't involve soap and water at all.

The deal is a place called Yurts of Lake Superior gives you the chance to unwind and destress in the wilderness with a trained guide.

Forest Bathing-Getty Thinkstock Forest Bathing-Getty Thinkstock loading...

Yurts of Lake Superior explains that “Forest Bathing is not a hike or a naturalist tour. Rather, it is an opportunity to slow down and carefully observe our senses.

We may begin to notice incredible things about ourselves and the more-than-human world around us.

In escaping the rapid pace of our everyday routines we have time to experience wonder in the moment and relax into the beauty all around us.”

Forest Bathing-Getty Thinkstock Forest Bathing-Getty Thinkstock loading...

Yurts of Lake Superior offers guided experiences in the woods north of Duluth, Minnesota. A 3-hour Forest Bathing session is will cost you around $45.

There is also one Important note that may disappoint some ... You remain clothed the entire time ... you are "bathing" in the sites, sounds, and aromas of the forest.