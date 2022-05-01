The World’s Largest Bounce House Is Coming To Minnesota

If you are looking for some family fun this summer maybe you'll want to consider a trip to the world's biggest bounciest bouncy house on the face of the planet? It'll be in Minnesota!

Check out some of the pictures of The world's biggest touring inflatable theme park which is going to be touring in Minnesota this summer.

The world's biggest touring inflatable theme park is hitting towns in the United States and Canada with big, bad, bouncy action for the whole family.

The weekend of June 3 -5 this monster-sized attraction will be set up just outside of Minneapolis at Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Ave South in St Louis Park, Minnesota.

They have sessions for everyone including Toddlers, Junior, Bigger Kids, and even Adult Sessions.

There are no fees for spectators to enter the event grounds. Only those planning on bouncing on any of the inflatables require a ticket.

Children aged 3 and under can enter any kids session but must be accompanied by a paying parent/carer with their own ticket.

Children 4 & above can enter the Juniors or Bigger Kids sessions with or without a parent.

‘Access All Area’ tickets are a three-hour pass that includes a timed slot on The World’s Biggest Bounce House and you get unlimited access to The Giant, Sport Slam & Air Space attraction.

They point out that tickets are cheapest when purchased in advance from their website and will cost more if purchased on the event day from the box office.