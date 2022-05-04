World’s Largest Crow, Otter, Lumberjack In These Minnesota Towns

World&#8217;s Largest Crow, Otter, Lumberjack In These Minnesota Towns

Minnesota Roadside Attractions via Facebook

If you are planning some summer vacation adventures you'll want to make plans to stop at some of Minnesota's Must-See World's Largest Roadside Attractions!

I've stopped at most of these and they are worth the time and effort to enjoy!

Minnesota's Must See World's Largest Roadside Attractions

If you are making some family summer vacation plans maybe check out Minnesota's Roadside Attractions like the World's Largest Otter, Pelican, Babe The Blue Ox, and more! 

