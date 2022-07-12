Crazy New 2022 Minnesota State Fair Fried Food For Sale

The Minnesota State Fair is a big deal. It's known as “The Great Minnesota Get-Together".

The Minnesota State Fair 2022 runs from Thursday, August 25 through Labor Day Monday, Sept 5 at 1265 Snelling Ave. North in St. Paul.

This event is the largest state fair in the United States by average daily attendance and the second-largest state fair by total attendance.

Around 2 million people attend the Great Minnesota Get-Together every year.

And like any gathering in Minnesota, it's about the food. And every year you'll find some of the best, most unique, and sometimes unbelievable foods and food combinations.

As they say “the Minnesota State Fair features 300+ food vendors offering 500+ menu items - 80 of which are on-a-stick!”

Check out some of this year's new food items. Some fried, some on a stick, and some that just might not believe.

You can find much more about the Minnesota State Fair food and other things at MNSTATEFAIR.ORG.